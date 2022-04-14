Indian aviation regulator bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating Boeing MAX planes

SpiceJet Ltd, an Indian low-cost carrier, said on Wednesday that the country’s aviation regulator has directed 90 of its pilots to stop flying Boeing 737 MAX planes until they have been retrained.

SpiceJet, which has 11 MAX aircraft and 144 pilots to fly them, said the pilots have been barred from flying the planes until they complete retraining to the satisfaction of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The limits were imposed after problems were uncovered at a simulator facility outside Delhi where they had undergone Boeing aircraft training.

The pilots are still available for other Boeing 737 aircraft, and the restriction has no effect on MAX operations, according to a SpiceJet representative.

The airline is Boeing’s largest MAX customer in India.

‘All parties concerned, including our supplier and the DGCA, are working closely with us to ensure that the maintenance and operation of this specific device complies with all regulatory requirements,’ Boeing said in a statement.

‘We are dedicated to providing high-quality simulation experiences to our consumers while adhering to all regulations.’

The pilots must be successfully retrained, and any found culpable for the mistake would face severe consequences, according to Arun Kumar, director general of India’s air safety body DGCA.

After a nearly two-and-a-half-year regulatory grounding following two tragic crashes in 2019, the 737 MAX aircraft was authorised to fly in August.

Boeing and regulators agreed to increase pilot training, including simulator training, as part of the criteria for returning the plane to service.