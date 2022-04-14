Kharkiv Mayor says bombing has increased significantly in the city

Four civilians were killed and ten were injured on Wednesday as Russian forces intensified their bombing campaign in Ukraine’s eastern second city, Kharkiv.

‘Residential residences and localities are being bombed by the enemy. Unfortunately, civilians are being killed, and the worst part is that children are dying,’ Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, told Ukrainian state television.

Oleh Synehubov, the governor of Kharkiv area, later said on the Telegram messaging service that strikes on the city killed four people and injured 10 others on Wednesday.

Since the invasion began on February 24, Kharkiv has been subjected to severe Russian strikes, with Terekhov claiming that there hasn’t been a single day without strikes.