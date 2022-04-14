Leaked: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first pictures as bride and groom!

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married today in RK’s Mumbai home, Vastu. The wedding was small and modest, with only family and close friends in attendance.

The date was ultimately announced by the groom’s mother, renowned actress Neetu Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni while greeting the paparazzi on duty. The couple dated for over four years before declaring their love for each other by stepping in together for the first time at actress Sonam Kapoor’s Mumbai wedding in 2018.

The bride and groom’s first photographs have appeared on online fan pages. Check out this link:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcVXto2sydQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The newlyweds will shortly appear for a photoshoot with the media. Fans have congratulated the couple on social media.