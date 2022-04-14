Ma Subramanian, Thangam Thennarasu meet TN Governor to discuss anti-NEET bill.

On Thursday, April 14, Tamil Nadu’s health minister Ma Subramanian and minister Thangam Thennarasu met with Governor RN Ravi. The unexpected meeting lasted more than 45 minutes, with minister Thangam Thenarasu stating that the major topic of discussion was the anti-NEET bill.

The state government’s anti-NEET bill was based on the findings of the AK Rajan committee. The minister went on to say that rather than giving assent, the Governor had left it alone. The bill was passed again on February 8 and sent back to the Governor. The Governor has yet to give his assent.

The Governor was recently urged by the CM to move the bill ahead. The Governor had promised to send the file to the President, but no action has been taken as of yet. The aim of today’s meeting was to urge the Governor once more to sign the bill. According to minister Thangam Thennarasu, more than 200 days have passed since the Assembly passed the resolution.