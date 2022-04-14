New Zealand resident could be deported to China for the first time!

In a first, a man suspected of killing a young lady in Shanghai may be deported to China based on a New Zealand court ruling. The government of New Zealand has been given the go-ahead in the judgment. The country may send a resident to China for the first time to face a trial.

The extradition of the accused, Kyung Yup Kim, has already been halted by the courts. They had cited the possibility of torture and unjust trials as reasons for not authorizing extradition at the time. The Supreme Court’s most recent ruling has established a precedent in New Zealand. The court ruled that the New Zealand government could trust China that extradited defendants would not be tortured or subjected to human rights violations.

Kyung Yup Kim, a Korean-born New Zealander, is accused of killing Peiyun Chen on a visit to Shanghai in 2009. Kim has refuted the accusation. Kim and his attorneys have stated that if he is extradited, he would face torture and would not get a fair trial. Kim’s primary lawyer, Dr Tony Ellis, told the Guardian, ‘There is systemic… torture in the Chinese court system. The Chinese government’s pledges on torture were ‘not worth the paper’ they’re written on.’