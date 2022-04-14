Ranbir-Alia Mehendi: Police issues strict warning to paparazzi not to block celebrity vehicles

The wedding celebration of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt began on Wednesday. In order to guarantee the smooth running of the festivities, the cops issued a severe caution to photographers, telling them not to stop the cars of celebrities and family members approaching Ranbir’s apartment Vastu.

When journalists attempted to shoot Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, security officers at Vastu urged the police to intervene. The authorities and paparazzi agreed that the vehicles would not be halted and the camera crews would instead wait for the actors to pose for shots.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli visits the native town of ‘Komaram Bheem’, the character of Jr NTR in ‘RRR’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir’s sister, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday with her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. On Tuesday, Ranbir-Alia’s close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji arrived at the groom’s residence. According to sources, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to marry on April 14 in Vastu.