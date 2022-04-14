Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty granted bail in 21 lakh loan default case

A municipal court granted bail to Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty in loan default and cheating case. The bailable warrant issued against Sunanda Shetty last month was dismissed by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court. On Tuesday, Shetty went to court to hear the decision from Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan.

Sunanda Shetty’s late spouse Surendra Shetty allegedly took a Rs 21 lakh loan in 2015, which allegedly led to the infidelity case. Parshad provided the financing on behalf of Shetty’s business, Corgifts. Surendra Shetty, on the other hand, died in 2016, and Amra alleged that the Shetty family refused to repay the loan. The matter has previously been linked to Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita.

Also Read: Bombay HC denies stay on ‘Jersey’, film to release on April 22

The proceedings against Shilpa and Shamita were eventually stopped by the sessions court, but the magistrate was permitted to proceed against their mother. Apart from this issue, Raj Kundra’s case involving pornographic content is still ongoing.