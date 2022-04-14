Surjewala, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah arrested after protest against Eshwarappa over contractor suicide

On Thursday, April 14, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, DK Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah, as well as other party workers, were arrested for staging a protest asking that KS Eshwarappa be removed from the Karnataka government. On their way to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence, where they planned to stage a major agitation, they were detained and later arrested.

KS Eshwarappa, the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been accused of corruption in the death of civil contractor Santosh Patil. After Patil was found dead at a lodge, allegations of corruption against Eshwarappa gained traction.

Patil seems to have committed suicide, at least on the surface. Patil allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to his friends prior to death, declaring his plan to commit suicide and blaming Eshwarappa for his actions. After an autopsy, Patil’s body was returned to his Belagavi home on Thursday.