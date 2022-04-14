UAE eases Covid-19 travel rules

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the UAE has eased Covid-19 related travel rules. The travel ban imposed on unvaccinated UAE citizens has been lifted. The new travel rule will come into force from April 16.

As per the new guidelines, unvaccinated UAE citizens can travel, provided they get a PCR test done within 48 hours of their flight. They must also complete travel forms on Al Hosn app to get a green status.

Also Read; Country extends face mask mandate till May 3

Children aged below 16 years do not need to take a PCR test to travel to the country even if they are not vaccinated against Covid-19. Earlier, the exemption was given to children under 12.