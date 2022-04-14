There is no such thing as an age limit for studying. An Italian woman in her 90s appears to be living proof of the adage. Due to the Second World War, Annunziata Murgia was unable to complete her official schooling. She has now made a significant transition and returned to the classroom to get her high school graduation.

Murgia is studying for her licenza media at a center near her home in Dolianova, Sardinia. She is the oldest student in the class. The lady has completed a middle school diploma, which is typically completed by youngsters at the age of 14 years.

‘I enjoy learning, and I have always enjoyed it. When the war broke out, though, everything changed for me. I had to go to work since my family was struggling and I needed to contribute. Once upon a time, only the wealthy could afford to study,’ Murgia told Il Messaggero.

‘I’ve always enjoyed history books, partly because I went through a lot of the history talked about in books — I saw the aftermath of World War I and lived through World War II,’ Murgia continued. ‘Although she has some hearing challenges and wasn’t in the finest shape yesterday owing to a fall, she actively participates in the lectures, especially history,’ Marina Pilia, the school’s literary instructor, told the Guardian.