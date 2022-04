Srinagar: 3 soldiers were killed and 5 others were injured as their vehicle overturned near Kanipora village in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir. The soldiers were going to an encounter site in the district.

Also Read; Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Odisha

The driver of the vehicle lost control of it due to the wet road conditions and the vehicle skidded off the road. There were eight soldiers in the vehicle at the time of the accident.