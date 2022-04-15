Boat launches new earbuds named ‘Airdopes 500 ANC’: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: India based consumer technology brand, boat launched its new earbuds named ‘Airdopes 500 ANC’. It is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available in three colour options — elite blue, tranquil white and rich black.

As per the company, the earbuds can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge (4.5 hours with ANC enabled) while still being able to add another 22.5 hours from the case. It features Quick Response Touch Controls. It is equipped with Insta Wake-N-Pair (IWP) technology. IWP will power on and connects to your smartphone the moment you open the lid. It supports Bluetooth v5.2. The earbuds are IPX4-rated for water and sweat-resistant casing.

It also features up to 35dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation that suppresses noise at a broader range of frequencies.