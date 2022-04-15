Cyclonic storm damages more than 1000 houses in Meghalaya

Aizwal: More than 1000 houses in Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya were damaged in a cyclonic storm on Thursday. As per government officials, around 612 houses under Bhoirymbong block and 400 houses in Tyrso and Mawlasnai Circles were damaged. There is no immediate report of causality.

The state government has deployed disaster management teams to assess the damage and carry out restoration work in the villages. Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited sent its team to restore the electricity supply in the affected district.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya in the next four days.