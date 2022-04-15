Delhi govt issues advisory for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

In the light of the growing number of Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education has issued an advisory to all private schools. ‘If any Covid case is noticed/reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to Directorate and concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being’, the advisory read.

The following are the main points of the advisory:

– If children or employees test positive for coronavirus, schools must close or close certain wings.

– Students and staff should wear masks and keep as much social distance as feasible.

– Students and staff should wash their hands and use hand sanitiser on a frequent basis.

– Students, instructors, other support personnel and parents who visit the school should be made aware of Covid-19 infections.

Students from a private school in Delhi were sent home on Thursday after a pupil and instructor tested positive for Covid-19. To prevent the illness from infecting others and spreading further, the school administration placed all pupils on leave as a precaution. In response to a modest increase in Covid-19 instances, the Delhi government released advice for schools on Thursday evening.

Authorities in Delhi reported 325 new Covid-19 cases, with zero fatalities and a positive rate of 2.39 percent.

Meanwhile, advisories have been circulated to schools in other regions of the NCR. ‘If any child studying in your school has a cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea, or any symptom of Covid-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer’s office using helpline no-1800492211 or email at [email protected], [email protected] so that proper treatment can be provided on time’, the advisory stated.