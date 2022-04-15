Ex-Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph to lead legal team seeking Nimisha Priya’s release

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court Judge Kurian Joseph will be leading the legal team to seek the release of Keralite Nimisha Priya, who is facing death sentence in Yemen. Justice Kurian Joseph will reportedly coordinate efforts at the government and non-government levels to secure her release from prison by paying blood money.

Justice Kurian Joseph has been in the forefront of mediating on issues of international importance after retiring from the Supreme Court. ‘Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council’ has said that the experience of Justice Kurian Joseph will be useful in the case. Justice Kurian Joseph said he is ready to face any difficulties to save a person. The team, led by Justice Kurian Joseph, will also coordinate discussions with the family of slain Yemeni citizen Talal Mohammed.

Two groups are taking a legal battle to save Nimisha Priya. A group led by Justice Kurian Joseph will include former diplomats. The group is tasked to coordinate efforts taken by various organisations like NGOs and international agencies for her release. Meanwhile, another group comprising Nimisha Priya’s mother Premkumari, daughter Mischel and others will travel to Yemen to meet the family of slain Yemeni citizen Talal Mohammed.