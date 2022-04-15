First COVID-19 case of IPL 2022 confirmed as DC physio Patrick Farhart tests positive

The IPL reported on Friday that Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being actively watched by the franchise’s medical team. In the present IPL 2022 season, this is the first verified positive Covid-19 case.

‘Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment’, the league said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time the coronavirus has struck the cash-rich league. The IPL had to be postponed two years ago owing to the initial wave of the pandemic. The season was held in the United Arab Emirates later in the year.

The IPL season in 2021 had to be halted in the middle when numerous players tested positive for bio-bubbles. The event was finished in the UAE later that year.

However, when the number of instances declined before the commencement of the IPL 2022, the organisers opted to conduct it again in India, this time at four stadiums in Maharashtra. While stadiums are allowed to hold up to 25% of their capacity, the teams are still kept in bio-bubbles.

The Delhi Capitals have played four games so far, winning two and losing two. They are presently ranked 7th in the points table. The team captained by Rishabh Pant will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Saturday.