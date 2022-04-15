Indian Railways adds more coaches in these trains: Full list

Jaipur: The North Western Railway Zone has decided to add more temporary coaches to passenger trains connecting Rajasthan with Delhi and Mumbai. The decision was taken after considering the heavy passenger rush.

North Western Railway will increase temporary coaches for trains running between Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Bikaner-Dadar stations.

Also Read; Indian Railways launches 8 special trains

Train No. 20474/20473: Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Udaipur City Chetak Express: 1 second class sleeper coach will be temporarily added. The train halts at Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon , Pataudi Road , Rewari Jn, Narnaul, Dabla, Nim Ka Thana, Kanwa, Shri Madhopur, Ringas Jn, Renwal, Kishangarh, Ajmer Jn, Nasirabad, Bijainagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh Jn, Kapasan, Mavli Jn and Ranapratapnagar stations.

Train No. 22472/22471 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner superfast Intercity Express: 1 temporary second class sleeper coach will be added from Delhi Sarai Rohilla station between April 15-18 and from Bikaner station between April 16-19.

Train number 14707/14708 Bikaner – Dadar Express: 1 second class sleeper coach will be added to train from Bikaner between April 15 to April 18. Similarly the additional coach will be attached to the train starting from Dadar between April 16-19.