New parking fee payment option announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi has launched a new parking fee payment option in the emirate. Abu Dhabi residents can now pay for parking through the ‘Darb’ app.

Drivers can use the ‘Darb’ e-wallet to pay for parking, instead of sending a message to make the payment. Drivers who use M-Mawaqif e-wallet can use text messages to pay the balance and can then switch to the app. The authority also informed that customers can top-up their ‘Darb’ e-wallet by using Mawaqif rechargeable cards. Customers can click on the option ‘add new rechargeable card’ and follow instructions for the same.