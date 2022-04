Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Baramulla

Baramulla: A sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla on Friday evening, in Goshbugh area of Pattan. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the terrorists opened fire at Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, an Independent sarpanch on Friday. The victim was shifted to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP condemned the killing of sarpanch by terrorists calling it a gruesome act. ‘We strongly denounce the barbaric killing of Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo of Goshubugh, Pattan by terrorists. It is a gruesome act. Terrorists have no religion and mercy even during the fasting month of Ramadan’, JK BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

Police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to nab the terrorist involved in the killing. Notably, last month, another Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat was shot at by terrorists in the Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar. Bhat succumbed to injuries later.