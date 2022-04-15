Taiwanese activist returns to homeland after 5-year jail time in China

After serving a five-year term in China, a Taiwanese activist was released and returned to Taiwan on Friday.

In 2017, Li Ming-che, a community college lecturer and activist with a Taiwanese human rights non-governmental organisation, went missing while visiting China.

Later that year, he was found guilty of subversion by a Chinese court in a trial that his wife called illegitimate, claiming she was not allowed to pay attorneys for her husband.

Li arrived at Taiwan’s largest international airport in Taoyuan, where he will first have to fulfil government-mandated quarantine, according to a statement from a collection of Taiwanese human rights organisations that advocated for his release.

During his trial, he admitted to criticising China’s ruling Communist Party and sharing articles and arguments in support of Taiwan’s multi-party democracy.

Peng Yuhua, a 37-year-old Chinese national, testified that he created instant messaging groups and founded an organisation to seek political change in China.

Beijing insists that Taiwan is a part of China and has never refrained from using force to bring it under its control, despite the fact that democratic Taiwan has shown no interest in being governed by Beijing’s Communist Party leadership.