2 people booked in UP for playing songs hailing Pakistan in mobile

Bareilly: Two people have been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly for allegedly hampering the national integration by playing songs on a mobile phone hailing Pakistan. An FIR has been lodged against the two residents of Singhai Murawan village of the Bhuta area of the district on Wednesday, police officials said on Thursday.

The FIR was lodged against the duo on the complaint of villager Ashish who objected to their playing the song praising Pakistan. On being objected to by Ashish, the duo also picked up a fight with him, prompting the complainant to shoot the video of the incident and upload it on his Twitter handle, prompting the police to take note of the matter and proceed legally, police said.

Bareilly’s Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said that an FIR has been registered on the complaint under section 153 of the IPC which pertains to acts hampering national integration. He added that a probe is on in connection with the matter.