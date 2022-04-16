72-feet wide ‘Glory Hole’ opens up on US lake to drain excess water

In a lake in the United States, a strange portal with a spinning vortex effect has resurfaced. The creation of the 72-feet-wide crater occurred after water levels in Lake Berryessa in eastern Napa Valley, California, were too high. The extra water may now swirl into the massive hole, creating a stunning spinning vortex effect.

When the lake swells over 4.7 metres, the bewildering vortex, called the ‘glory hole’ or ‘portal to hell’, acts as a drain hole, sucking roughly 1,360 cubic metres of water each second. This is what causes the spinning vortex effect, which has been seen on the lake’s surface once more.

The astonishing gateway was purposefully designed in the 1950s as an alternative to the more frequent chute. This has been used to regulate water flow out of a dam or a levee. The architects designed the drain-like structure in the dam with this in mind, as it narrows the space between the cliffs where it is located.

The portal has developed quite a reputation by now. Hundreds of people flocked to the Glory Hole in 2017 to see the spectacular view of the gateway opening up. It is worth noting that the lake reached its full capacity 11 years ago in 2018. After a season of significant rains, the gateway reopened in 2019. Lake Berryessa, for example, can hold 52 billion gallons of water before overflowing onto the spillway.

To preserve the safety of tourists, the gateway is roped off, while swimming and watercraft are not permitted. After a woman was killed after being swept into the vortex in 1997, the safety procedures were implemented. However, due to the barricades, getting near ‘Glory Hole’ is impossible nowadays.