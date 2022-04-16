China sends advanced fighter jet to patrol disputed seas

China’s most powerful and sophisticated stealth fighter jet, the J-20, has begun patrolling disputed areas in the East and South China Seas. In its report, China’s Global Times attempted to portray this as a ‘regular training’ patrol.

Russian engines were used in the first versions of the J-20, but they were quickly replaced with Chinese engines that were developed domestically. The deployment of J-20 fighter planes in the East and South China Seas is being interpreted as yet another provocative step by China to project force in regions where it had long territorial disputes with a number of countries.

China asserts sovereignty over the entire South China Sea based on what it refers to as historical claims. As a result, China has become embroiled in disputes with neighbouring nations having coastlines on the South China Sea while the Chinese Navy and Air Force have attempted to mark their presence in the sea as well.

China and Japan have a territorial dispute in the East China Sea over the Senkaku Islands. These are also called Diaoyu Islands. According to reports, China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) possesses 200 J-20 stealth fighter planes. Peter Layton, a visiting fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute in Australia stated that the foreign military aircraft approaching China’s claimed airspace over these oceans might be intercepted by J-20s.