Congress begins ‘campaign’ against hate on social media after the outbreak of riots!

As numerous states have lately reported violence, Congress has launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #IndiaAgainstHate to combat the climate. ‘The true problem of the country is disregarded with the harsh climate generated by the BJP,’ said Rohan Gupta, the party’s social media chief.

According to the party, the nation’s young require jobs, the middle class requires relief from inflation, farmers require a fair price for their grain, and women require security and improved education. As per the party, everyone in society wants their lives to be easy.

‘No one needs hatred except those in power; no one wants their own house to burn or their son to become a rioter, but just desiring something will not make it a reality,’ Gupta remarked. ‘We will have to speak up in harmony – against hatred and in support of our needs and goals. The Congress Party is always ready to help you raise your voice, therefore please join the #IndiaAgainstHate campaign,’ he continued.

Join us, join the #IndiaAgainstHate campaign Send us your video speaking up against hate to the WhatsApp number- 6357118201, or email us your video- [email protected] pic.twitter.com/BWqsKnjOrS — KKC INDIA (@kkc_india) April 15, 2022

Earlier, while criticizing the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that ‘the government should bulldoze inflation and unemployment,’ but the BJP’s bulldozer is motivated by hatred in order to spread fear. ‘Inflation and unemployment have suffocated the people in the country, and the government should drive a bulldozer on these problems, but the BJP’s bulldozer is powered by hatred to instill fear,’ Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

The Congress party has condemned the violence in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, as well as the subsequent acts. During the Ram Navami festivities on Sunday, communal violence erupted in at least two districts in Madhya Pradesh. On April 2, unrest erupted in Rajasthan as well.