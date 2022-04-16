Danish Open: Actor Madhavan’s son Vedaant bags silver for India in swimming

Actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan bagged a silver medal for India in men’s 1,500-metre freestyle swimming at the Danish Open in Copenhagen, the actor informed through his Instagram handle. He thanked the Swimming Federation of India and Vedaant’s coach Pradeep for the achievement.

‘@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud’, the actor captioned the post.

Fans and celebrities have filled the comment section heaping praises for the 16-year-old boy for his achievement. Vedaant, an athlete by profession, has said that his biggest dream is to win a medal for India in the Olympics games.

The Danish Open 2022 is being held in Copenhagen from 15th to 19th of April and will see the Indian contingent comprising Sajan Prakash, Vedaant Madhavan, Shakthi Balakrishna and Tanish George take part in a number of events, keeping medal chances very much favourable for the Indians. Veteran swimmer and 2-time Olympian Sajan Prakash took home the gold medal in the 200m Butterfly event, clocking a time of 1:59:27. Prakash’s personal best stands at 1:56:38, otherwise.