Dr. S. Jaishankar is one of the most capable cabinet ministers of whom India can be proud of. He is advocating for our nation’s interests on any platform with the highest effort, distinction, and subtlety in order to safeguard Hinduism. His extensive expertise enables him to explain in a controlled and dignified manner while dealing with very sensitive or strategic issues.

Dr. S. Jaishankar is married to a Japanese woman, Kyoko, and has two boys, Dhruva and Arjun, as well as a daughter, Medha. He is fluent in Tamil, Hindi, English, Russian, Japanese, Chinese, and some Hungarian. Jaishankar joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1977 and served as third secretary and second secretary in the Indian mission to the Soviet Union in Moscow from 1979 to 1981, where he learned Russian.

He returned to New Delhi, where he served as a special assistant to ambassador Gopalaswami Parthasarathy and as an undersecretary in India’s Ministry of External Affairs’ Americas section, working with the US. He was a member of the team that worked to resolve a disagreement over the delivery of US nuclear fuel to India’s Tarapur Power Stations. He served as the Indian embassy’s first secretary in Washington, D.C., from 1985 until 1988.

Dr. S. JaiShankar was born in New Delhi, India, to notable Indian strategic affairs analyst, pundit, and government servant K. Subrahmanyam and Devi Sulochana Subrahmanyam. He is a graduate of The Air Force School, Subroto Park, Delhi Cantonment. He has two brothers: historian Sanjay Subrahmanyam and IAS official S. Vijay Kumar, former Rural Development Secretary of India. Father K. Subramaniam, an officer in the Indian Air Force, was a remarkable strategic thinker who steered India in the late 20th century.

