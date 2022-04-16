IRCTC announces Kashmir tour package : Know the itinerary, fare

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced tour package to Jammu and Kashmir named ‘Exotic Kashmir’. The tour package is launched as part of the Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Dekho Apna Desh campaign.

It will cover popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar and Sonmarg in six nights and seven days. The tour will start on June 1 and will end on June 7. Passengers would be provided complimentary breakfast and dinner. They will have to board their flight from Ranchi.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 157 trains: Know how to check full list

The package costs Rs 32,600 per person on triple occupancy and Rs 33,950 for double occupancy. For single occupancy Rs 48,620 will be charged. For a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed the charge is Rs 29,950. If the child is traveling without a bed, the cost will be Rs 25,110.

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.