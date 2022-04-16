‘KGF Chapter 2’ collects Rs 300 crore worldwide in day 2, Hindi version earns 100 crore

‘KGF Chapter 2’ is on a rampage, causing a worldwide tsunami and there is no sign of it stopping down. In just two days, KGF Chapter 2 has raked in Rs 300 crores globally, with the Hindi version setting a new record of Rs 100 crores in North India. Prashanth Neel’s directorial is trending better than any other all-time blockbusters like ‘Bahubali 2: The Conclusion’ and ‘Dangal’.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the excellent news that the film had surpassed the Rs 300 million in just two days throughout the world. He tweeted, ‘Since its release on April 14th, Except TN, #KGFChapter2 is garnering a disproportionate share of 85 to 90% of the daily cinema tickets sold this weekend in India’.

Also Read: China sends advanced fighter jet to patrol disputed seas

The sequel to KGF, featuring Yash, looks to be shattering box office records. The film has created unprecedented interest for a pan-India film from the North (Hindi belt) to the South.