Morbi’s 108-foot-tall Lord Hanuman statue to be unveiled by PM Modi

On the occasion of ‘Hanuman Jayanti,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 108-foot monument of the Lord in Morbi, Gujarat, through video conference on Saturday, according to the PMO. This is the second of four sculptures being erected in the four directions around the country as part of the Hanuman-related four dham initiative. This monument, which faces west, has been placed in the ‘ashram’ of Bapu Keshvanand in Morbi, according to the report.

In 2010, the first of the series’ statues were erected in Shimla’s northern outskirts. It was carved by a Rajasthani artist and took two years to finish. The PMO announced the commencement of work on the third statue in Rameswaram in the south. On February 23, this year, the foundation stone for it, which is expected to cost Rs 100 crore, was placed. Harish Chander Nanda Education and Charitable Trust will be in charge of erecting the statue.

Nikhil Nanda initiated the initiative in 2008, and the first statue was constructed and opened to the public in Shimla in 2010. Nanda, a businessman with over two decades of expertise in the dental care market, is erecting the statue. As a Lord Hanuman enthusiast, he is in the process of creating the largest Hanuman sculptures in all four directions of India through the HC Nanda Foundation.