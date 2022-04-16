Newly weds Alia, Ranbir all set for honeymoon in South Africa

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding festivities continue even now, as the newly-wed couple are said to be all set for their honeymoon in South Africa. Their choice of South Africa as their honeymoon destination follows their earlier visit to the country to ring in the New Year. That was when they fell in love with the place and decided to return after tying the knot.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ in 2018 and made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in the same year. The much anticipated wedding took place at the former’s residence Vastu on Thursday. They chose to exchange vows in the presence of close family members and friends at a grand, intimate function.

Also read: Newlyweds Alia, Ranbir merrily dances to SRK’s ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ | Watch video

Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, among other celebrities attended the function. After the first wedding pictures shared by Alia on her Instagram, now new pictures from their ‘gathbandhan’ ceremony have taken the Internet by storm.