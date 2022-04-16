Punjab BJP leader files complaint against CM mann for entering a Gurudwara in drunk state

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga filed a police complaint against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday for allegedly entering a Gurudwara in an inebriated condition. He requested the Punjab Director-General of Police to take action on his complaint.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared the screenshot of the complaint and said, ‘Filed Police complaint against Punjab CM @BhagwantMann for Entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in Drunk Condition. I request @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd to take action on my complaint’.

Earlier on Friday, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) alleged that the Punjab chief minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann had entered Takht Damdama Sahib in a drunk state on the occasion of Baisakhi, which was celebrated across the country on April 14. The Committee had also demanded an apology from the Punjab Chief Minister for the same.