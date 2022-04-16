Ranbir, Alia to host a post-wedding party at their residence: Reports

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in a low-key ceremony with their friends and family on April 14. However, it appears like the two are throwing a small post-wedding celebration for their Bollywood friends and colleagues.

According to reports, Alia and Ranbir will throw a party at their Vastu residence. The pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies were both held in the same place.

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, had previously stated that they would not be hosting a reception. Some sources claimed that the couple could have a celebration at Taj, but it appears that they will instead throw a small gathering at their home.

Alia shared some previously unseen images from their Mehendi event on Saturday. Alia and Ranbir began dating five years ago, just after they began filming Ayan’s film ‘Brahmastra’. The film will be released in theatres in September this year.

