‘Saints and astrologers have predicted India will become ‘Akhand Bharat’ in 10-15 years’: says RSS Chief

Haridwar: The Chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, has claimed on Wednesday that India will become ‘Akhand Bharat’ in 10-15 years. ‘The saints and astrologers have predicted that our nation will become ‘Akhand Bharat’ in 20-25 years, but if we work collectively, we can achieve the target in 10-15 years’, Bhagwat said. He was in Haridwar to unveil the statues of Swami Divyanand Giri at Shri Krishna Niwas and Poornanand Giri Ashram in Kankhal.

‘India will talk about non-violence but will also carry a stick in our hand as the world only understands power… We will have no ill will, no enmity. But the world only understands power’, The RSS Chief said. ‘India is on the path of progress and those who will come in between will be wiped out’, he added.

‘Lord Krishna lifted the Goverdhan mountain on his little finger, but fellow cowherds thought it was due to the support of their sticks. Similarly, we will also do our part. If the saints join us, then Swami Vivekanand and Maharishi Arvind’s dream of Akhand Bharat will become a reality soon’, he said, adding that dharma and Bharat are synonymous and if dharma is promoted, the country will progress.

‘For 1,000 years, efforts were made to end sanatan dharma. Many people protest against sanatan dharma. If they didn’t oppose, Hindus would not have woken up’, the RSS chief claimed. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Girdhar, Swami Vivekanand Bharti, Swami Vivekanand, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad secretary Ravindrapuri and Mahamandaleshwar Harichetanand among others were present on the occasion.