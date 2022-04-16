Star Air announces new non-stop flight connecting these cities

Bangalore: Bangalore based private air carrier, Star Air announced new domestic flight service connecting Belagavi and Nagpur. The non-stop direct flight service will begin from today. Star Air will operate flights in the route on Tuesdays and Saturdays. This flight service will cover 762 Kms of air distance in 1 hour The service is announced under the UDAN scheme launched by the Union government.

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 16 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.