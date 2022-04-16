On Saturday (April 16), Russia placed a ban on the entry of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and many other top British officials. Among them are UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, former Prime Minister Theresa May, and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

It comes after the United Kingdom imposed economic sanctions on Russia on February 24 in response to its invasion of Ukraine. To punish key Russian officials and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the UK froze their assets and barred them from leaving the country.

‘This measure was made as a response to London’s unfettered information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia globally, creating circumstances for confining our country and suffocating the domestic economy,’ Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement. The British leadership is purposefully exacerbating the situation in Ukraine by arming the Kyiv dictatorship and coordinating similar activities on behalf of NATO.

Meanwhile, The Times claimed that British special forces are training local troops in Kyiv to repel Russian strikes. They are training Ukrainian forces on how to utilize Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapons, which were supplied by the United Kingdom (NLAWs). According to Captain Yuriy Myronenko, they have been undergoing military training for the previous two weeks. His battalion is based in Obolon, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that imposing sanctions on Russia is insufficient. ‘In general, the democratic world must realize that Russia’s money for energy resources is actually money for the demise of democracy,’ he stated. ‘The sooner the democratic world recognises that the oil embargo on Russia and the entire blockade of its financial sector are important moves toward peace, the sooner the war will end,’ he said.