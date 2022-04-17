7 of top 10 companies lose over Rs 1.32 lakh crore market capitalization

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of 7 of top -10 companies declined by Rs 1,32,535.79 crore last week in the share market. According to the data, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has suffered the worst hit. The m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were declined. The top gainers in the market were ICICI Bank, SBI and Adani Green Energy.

The market capitalization (m-cap) of Reliance Industries slipped by Rs 43,491.37 crore to reach Rs 17,26,714.05 crore. The valuation of Infosys dived Rs 27,953.78 crore to Rs 7,35,611.35 crore. M-cap of HDFC Bank shed by Rs 27,866.34 crore to Rs 8,12,338.57 crore and that of HDFC tumbled Rs 14,631.11 crore to Rs 4,31,028.49 crore.The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 9,348.88 crore to stand at Rs 13,39,688.48 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) declined by Rs 7,119.26 crore to Rs 5,05,737.77 crore and that of Bajaj Finance diped by Rs 2,125.05 crore to Rs 4,43,685.79 crore.

Adani Green Energy gained by Rs 84,581.99 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,48,050.99 crore. ICICI Bank’s market capitalization surged by Rs 5,559.02 crore to Rs 5,29,739.59 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) rose Rs 1,249.45 crore to Rs 4,61,848.65 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, Adani Green Energy, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.