Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 4,500 crore from Indian market last week

Mumbai: The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) remained net sellers in the Indian equity market. FPIs withdrew Rs 4518 crore from the Indian share market during the holiday-shortened April 11-13 week. Markets were closed on April 14 and April 15 on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.

Apart from equities, FPIs withdrew a net Rs 415 crore from the debt markets during the period under review after infusing a net sum of Rs 1,403 crore in the preceding week. The concerns over an aggressive rate hike by the US Federal Reserve have influenced the FPIs. The FPIs also invested Rs 7,707 crore in the market during April first week.

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves fall for fifth week in a row

As per the data, the foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 1.4 lakh crore from the Indian equity market in the financial year 2021-22. They have withdrawn 9 of the 12 months in the just concluded financial year. They have been selling domestic equities since October 2021. FPIs also invested Rs 2.7 lakh crore in the Indian share market in the preceding fiscal year.