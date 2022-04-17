Mahzooz Draw: 35 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 35 lucky winners shared the 1 million UAE dirhams in the 73rd weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. The winners took home 28,571 UAE dirhams each after matching four out of the five winning numbers. The winning numbers were 12, 15, 25, 31, 47.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh 100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 13535073, 13540697, and 13536442, which belonged to Tom, Sulfi, and Kochappan, respectively. Additionally, 1255 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh 1,739,250.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the Grand Draw this coming Saturday, 23 April 2022 at 9:00pm UAE time. A special one-off Mega Raffle Draw that will be held on April 30 to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, where one lucky participant can drive off in a brand-new 2022 Nissan Patrol Platinum V8, 5.6L Engine.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.