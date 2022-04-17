Money laundering case; ED files chargesheet against Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar

Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was recently charged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The chargesheet stems from a money laundering probe launched by Thane police’s anti-extortion cell in 2017.

Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayed, Kaskar’s aides, are also named in the chargesheet. Searches were also done at Mumtaz Shaikh’s and Israr Sayed’s residences. Kaskar was arrested by the ED in February and questioned about Dawood Ibrahim’s gangs in Mumbai and other parts of the country. Kaskar was also questioned in the ED’s Mumba case against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

In an extortion case, the central investigation agency had provisionally attached an immovable asset last week under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The flat in Thane is registered in Mumtaz Ezaz Shaikh’s name and is worth at around Rs 55 lakhs. Iqbal Kaskar, Mumtaz Sheikh, and Israr Ali Jamil Saiyad were charged with extortion under various sections of the IPC by the Thane police anti-extortion cell in 2017.