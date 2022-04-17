Myths about studying in the UK busted: 6 popular ones!

The United Kingdom has a long history of intellectual success. This year’s QS World University Rankings include top UK universities in the top 10 and 55 in the top 500. It’s hardly surprising that Indian students are increasingly choosing the United Kingdom as a top study destination.

According to data supplied by the UK Home Office, the number of Indian student visas awarded increased by more than 90% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and by a stunning 164% over 2019, bringing the total to 98,747. We asked students why they did not pick the UK as their preferred study location and received a list of reasons that are just false, so we decided to debunk some myths.

The cost of education in the UK is higher!

Annual costs for UK courses for overseas students can range from £10,000 to £26,000 depending on the degree of study. However, because typical expenses in the UK are lower than in the US, it provides good value for money. Take, for example, the one-year master’s degree program in the United Kingdom. You may earn a high-quality degree with a tough curriculum by spending more time in the classroom in a single year with fewer breaks and no extended vacations. It may seem difficult, but it will save you a year’s worth of tuition, rent, and living expenses. Not only that, but you may begin earning money a year early and save more money while gaining job experience.

International students cannot apply for a job

Through the Graduate Route, the UK offers post-study job options to overseas students. In reality, anyone with a degree from a reputable UK university is eligible to work in the UK for up to two years. Students having a Ph.D. from the United Kingdom can stay for up to three years. There is also the possibility of working while studying for up to 40 years during vacations and 20 hours during course time. If you want to advance your profession by gaining foreign job experience, studying in the United Kingdom is a no-brainer.

The cost of living is high.

Students can choose from a variety of lodgings ranging from university-owned catered or non-catered resident halls to private off-campus housing. Students might even pick a homestay arrangement through agencies to acquire firsthand cultural exposure. Many colleges have dormitories on or near campus, and for individuals seeking to rent their own house, there are various contemporary and secure choices accessible surrounding the campuses.

Students are exposed to harsh cultural shock.

One of the main motivations for studying abroad is to immerse yourself in a new culture, but you don’t want to be pushed in headfirst. Universities in the United Kingdom take great efforts to ensure that incoming overseas students are supported throughout the settling-in process, and they organize clubs and events to help them make new friends fast. Remember that Indians make up 17% of international students at UK institutions, and this figure has recently climbed to 27% in the first year, so you’ll have no trouble making friends spend Holi, Diwali, Gurupurab, or Eid with.

Food and bad weather

We’ve all heard how horrible the weather in the UK is, but is it really that bad? True, overcast skies can be expected most days of the year, but they will never be as severe as the extremes of heat and cold have been seen in regions of the United States, Canada, or Australia. Unless you want to go up Ben Nevis or swim in the North Sea, you’ll only need a heavy jacket and an umbrella to survive the winter here. The extra benefit is that UK cities have excellent air quality indexes and wonderful open areas to enjoy all year.

Worried about bland food? Remember that the United Kingdom is a melting pot of cultures, and cuisine is at the core of every culture. Students from all over the world will find home cooking on the streets of the United Kingdom. It is believed that there are between 10,000 and 17,000 curry houses or Indian/South Asian restaurants in the UK, so if you do not like cooking, you still have a place to go when you crave home food.

Expensive healthcare

Nothing could be further from the truth! A minor health surcharge of £470 covers almost every condition. We hope you won’t need it, but knowing it’s available will offer you and your parents a lot of peace of mind. When it comes to higher education overseas, misconceptions and uncertainties like these may have life-changing consequences. It is vital for students to collect accurate information from reliable sources before deciding on a trip.