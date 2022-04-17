PM Modi praises Gujarat CM for his ‘effective leadership’ in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, praising the work done in the last 200 days and excellent leadership in making decisions for the state’s development.

The PM, in a letter in Gujarati to Bhupendra Patel, mentioned the appreciation that the people of the state had shown him during his recent visit. The letter also mentioned the BJP’s electoral success in the state legislature and the necessity to maintain public support for the party.

Modi kicked off his two-day visit to Gujarat on 11 and 12 March with a gigantic roadshow that stretched from Ahmedabad airport to the state BJP office. During his visit, which occurred just after the BJP’s record-breaking win in four states, he got an emotional response from the people of his home state. The letter said that the results in the four assembly elections ‘is proof that people across the country have established faith in BJP’.

Prime Minister Modi praised the efforts of the Gujarat government, led by Bhupendra Patel, in combating COVID-19, scaling up vaccination campaigns and the engagement of village panchayats, particularly women, calling the actions ‘noteworthy and exemplary’. Gujarat’s new chief minister, Bhupendra Patel, assumed office in September last year.

Gujarat’s longest-serving Chief Minister, Narendra Modi, led the state for more than 12 years before becoming Prime Minister of India in 2014. Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP for more than two decades.