Police arrests six terror associates affiliated with Al-Qaeda

Apr 17, 2022, 04:00 pm IST

Guwahati: Assam police arrested 6 terror associates affiliated with Bangladesh-based terror group Ansarul Islam from Barpeta district. The Ansarul Islam has links with Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub-continent’ (AQIS).

The arrested are in 28-45 age group and were involved in trying to ‘radicalise youths’.  Police also recovered 15 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards and other literature from their possession. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is registered against them. They  have been sent to a 10-day police remand.

Police informed that the  arrests were a result of leads that came out of investigations in another set of arrests in Barpeta last month when five people, including a Bangladeshi national, were arrested for alleged links with the same group.

