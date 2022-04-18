Actor Madhavan’s son Vedaant bags gold medal in swimming event at Danish Open

Mumbai Actor R. Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan has added a gold medal to his kitty in the men’s 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen, after his dazzling win of a silver in 1500m freestyle. The 16-year-old bettered his personal best time by a whopping 11:48 to stop the clock at 8:17.28, edging past local swimmer Alexander L Bjorn by 0.10 to stand atop the podium on Sunday night.

Taking to Instagram, the proud father Madhavan shared the update with his fans and followers. ‘Gold….. With all your blessings and God’s greatest the winning street continues . Today it’s a Gold IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team’, the actor penned the caption.

Madhavan also shared a video from the felicitation ceremony, in which Vedaant is seen shaking hands with Alexander L Bjorn, who won the silver medal, and Frederik Lindholm, who won the bronze medal. He had won the silver medal in the 1500m freestyle event on Friday before bettering his 200m freestyle time to finish 12th overall in the event.