Maharashtra Govt restricts use of loudspeakers at religious places

Mumbai: Amid the stirring up Azaan row in the state, Maharashtra Home Department stated on Monday that the use of loudspeakers at the religious sites will only be allowed with due permission. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with the Director General of Police Maharashtra to instruct him to direct all police commissioners and officers on the matter, ANI reported.

The move comes a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reiterated his warning to take down loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3. In wake of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Thackeray on Sunday said that the Muslims in the country should understand that ‘religion is not above law and country’ while also asking them to take down loudspeakers from mosques. ‘We don’t want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in the mosques and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn’t bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do’, Thackeray said.

Apart from that, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister DW Patil will also meet today at 12 PM to discuss the law and order situation in the state and further on the issue of the use of loudspeakers in public places, the report said. Earlier on Saturday, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil had ruled out removing loudspeakers from religious places amid controversy over MNS leader Raj Thackeray’s statements. Speaking to ANI, he said that clear instructions have been given the loudspeakers will be allowed within the permitted decibel limit and anyone violating the regulations will face stern legal actions.