Mahesh Babu buys electric car Audi e-tron worth 1.19 crore, shares pic

Mahesh Babu, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming flick ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, has added another vehicle to his collection. The well-known actor recently purchased Audi E-tron, an electric vehicle with a starting price of Rs 1.01 crore and a top price of Rs 1.19 crore in India.

The Audi e-tron’s official website describes the vehicle as, ‘With up to 484 km range, our first all-electric SUV is your sporty and safe companion that’s suitable for everyday driving in a new era’.

With a photograph of himself standing next to the car, the actor announced the news on Instagram. Sharing the picture, Mahesh Babu added, ‘Bringing a clean, green and sustainable future home. Excited for the #Audi Experience’.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu’s e-tron sports a single-frame grille with a Platinum Grey finish and 20-inch Graphite Gray diamond-cut allow wheels. LED stripes run around the back of the electric car, giving it a distinct personality.

The e-tron has a length of 5,014 mm, a height of 1,686 mm, and a width of 1,976 mm. The base model has a trunk size of 660 litres. The top-of-the-line model has a trunk capacity of 615 litres, which can be increased to 1,665 litres by folding the rear seats.

A sweeping dashboard, two big MMI touch displays, and the Audi virtual cockpit are among the car’s features. The touch displays provide haptic and audible input, resulting in a simplified and clean interior environment. Customer perks for the e-tron include an 8-year or 1,60,000-kilometer battery guarantee, 5-year roadside support, and two complimentary charges.

A 16-speaker Olufsen music system with 3D surround sound, ambient lighting, four-zone temperature control, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic glass sunroof and an Audi Connect app, as well as eight airbags and front and rear parking sensors, complete the impressive package.

The automobile has a 71 kWh battery that produces 308 horsepower and 540 Nm torque and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The Audi e-tron has a peak speed of 190 kilometres per hour. Other Indian celebrities who own electric automobiles include Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Batra, and Mukesh Ambani.