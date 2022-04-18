Torture chambers built by Russian troops in southern Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Following Russia’s aggressive and illegitimate invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated on Sunday that Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine were torturing and kidnapping civilians, and he asked the international community to act. Zelenskyy said in his evening speech to the country, ‘Torture chambers are built there. They abduct representatives of local governments and anyone deemed visible to local communities’, Associated Press reported.

Furthermore, the besieged President claimed that humanitarian supplies had been stolen, resulting in widespread famine in the region. In captured sections of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia districts, Russians are forming breakaway governments and adopting Russian money, the ruble.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy reported that the Russian bombing of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, had killed 18 people and injured 106 in the last four days. He said, ‘This is nothing but deliberate terror. Mortars, artillery against ordinary residential neighbourhoods, against ordinary civilians’. He even anticipated that Russia’s planned invasion of eastern Ukraine would begin in the following days.

In a tweet, EU ambassador Maasikas added that the so-called adoption of children by Russian families is another cynical, horrible breach of International Humanitarian Law, in addition to the kidnapping. He continued by saying that Russia will be held responsible for its actions.

Meanwhile, the UN said that 1,982 people have been killed and 2,651 have been injured since Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine. As data from certain regions have been delayed and other allegations are still seeking confirmation, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expects that the war’s losses will be higher.