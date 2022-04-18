Ukraine completes questionnaire for membership in European Union

Ukraine has finished a questionnaire that will be used by the European Union to make a decision on Kyiv’s membership, according to Ihor Zhovkva, deputy director of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.

During her visit to Kyiv on April 8th, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave the questionnaire to Zelenskiy, promising a faster start to Ukraine’s bid to join the EU following Russia’s invasion of the country.

‘Today, I can tell that the Ukrainian side has completed the paper,’ Zhovkva told the Ukrainian national TV on Sunday evening.

He went on to say that the European Commission would have to make a recommendation on Ukraine’s compliance with the requisite membership criteria.

‘We anticipate a good recommendation… and then the ball will be in the EU member states’ court.’

Ukraine, according to Zhovkva, expects to be designated as a candidate country for EU membership during a scheduled European Council meeting in June.

According to the European Council’s website, the meeting will take place on June 23-24.

‘Then we’ll have to start talking about joining the EU. And after those talks are completed, we can begin discussing Ukraine’s full membership in the EU,’ Zhovkva remarked.