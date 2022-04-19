Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 76.34 against the American dollar. During trading it then lost ground to quote at 76.35, registering a fall of 6 paise from the last close. The domestic currency is trading at 20.80 against the UAE dirham. On Monday, the Indian rupee depreciated for the third straight session to close 10 paise lower at 76.29 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.14% higher at 100.92.