Amit Shah offers condolences over demise of BJP worker

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister and a top BJP leader, spoke to the family of a party worker who committed suicide after allegedly being harassed by a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) minister. Amit Shah expressed grief and console Savitri, the grandmother of BJP worker Sai Ganesh, who committed suicide after the party and his family say that 16 cases were filed against him for ‘no fault of his.’

On the behest of state transport minister Ajay Kumar and his associates, false cases were allegedly filed against Ganesh. Pongulati Sudhakar Reddy, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu co-incharge, paid a visit to Ganesh’s home to offer his condolences. The BJP has urged a CBI probe into the event, claiming that TRS leaders and Telangana Police were involved.

A party fact-finding committee paid a visit to the family in Khammam district to investigate. On Thursday, April 14, Ganesh, the president of the BJP Kisan Mazdoor Union, consumed pesticide in front of three police stations in Telangana’s Khammam district. On Saturday, April 16, he died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.