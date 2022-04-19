DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Congress slams minister BC Patil on Karnataka mutt commission row

Minister BC Patil has been criticised by the Congress party in Karnataka for his statements against the Dingaleshwar seer. ‘Is like a chameleon, changing colours to suit the situation,’ the minister had stated of the seer.

 

‘BC Patil is shameless. He is trying to divert attention. The swamiji is not a member of any political party. Making a statement against the swamiji is not acceptable,’ Saleem Ahmed, working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, remarked in response to this statement.

Apr 19, 2022, 02:45 pm IST

